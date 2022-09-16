Meyiwa trial witness identifies suspect in dock
Court hears of slain footballer’s two-timing
16 September 2022 - 07:05
Defence lawyer Adv Timothy Thobane has indirectly identified his own client as the accused the state believes walked with the gun into the house where Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.
The state’s third witness Tumelo Madlala was cross examined at the murder trial sitting at the North Gauteng High Court yesterday...
