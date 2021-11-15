Family inconsolable after schoolboy's death

'I worry about my siblings and cousins when they go to school'

The family of Phemelo More, 13, is devastated by his untimely death.



The Grade 7 pupil from Senzile Combined School in Hertzogville, Free State, had gone to fetch his friend at Kegomoditswe Primary School when he was stabbed to death by another pupil. ..