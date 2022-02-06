KES pupil killed outside Sandton nightclub
A 17-year-old King Edward VII School pupil was stabbed to death outside the Madison Avenue nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.
According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell, paramedics arrived on the scene with another private medical service at 10.45pm to find the teenager lying on the street with a stab wound to his chest.
“He unfortunately showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival. Security as well as the SA Police Service were on the scene for further investigations,” said Campbell.
On its official Facebook page, Madison Avenue said a suspect was arrested.
A devastating event occurred last night. We are co-operating with the police and at this early stage of investigating,...Posted by Madison Avenue Rivonia on Sunday, February 6, 2022
The suspect is believed to be 18 years old.
Madison Avenue said the victim had been involved in a fight in the car park when security intervened and “normalised” the situation.
The teenager apparently left the area.
Madison Avenue said it believed the situation had been contained, however the suspect, who had not been at the venue earlier, allegedly confronted and stabbed the teenager about 70m from the nightclub's car park entrance.
The school announced on its Facebook page that standardised tests scheduled for Monday would be rescheduled after the tragedy.
6 February 2022 Dear Parents and King Edward VII Community. Following the tragic news of the passing of one of our...Posted by King Edward VII School on Sunday, February 6, 2022
“Tomorrow will start with an appropriate time of mourning and counselling for boys who will need it. The boys will be given space to grieve and receive support,” the school said.
TimesLIVE
