KES pupil killed outside Sandton nightclub

A 17-year-old King Edward VII School pupil was stabbed to death outside the Madison Avenue nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

According to ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell, paramedics arrived on the scene with another private medical service at 10.45pm to find the teenager lying on the street with a stab wound to his chest.

“He unfortunately showed no signs of life and was declared dead on arrival. Security as well as the SA Police Service were on the scene for further investigations,” said Campbell.

On its official Facebook page, Madison Avenue said a suspect was arrested.