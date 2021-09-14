Family joked with murder accused before boy's attack

Musa was taken to Masakhane Clinic wheren he died a few minutes later and his girlfriend was arrested on the same night.

The family of Musa Vilakazi,16, the Alexandra teenager who became the latest stabbing victim by a fellow pupil, had shared a joke with his alleged attacker an hour before he came home with a stab wound.



They also said that his 14-year-old girlfriend, who has been described by her family as a non-violent person, allegedly stabbed Musa once in the neck with a knife after she accused him of cheating on her...