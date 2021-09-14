Family joked with murder accused before boy's attack
Musa was taken to Masakhane Clinic wheren he died a few minutes later and his girlfriend was arrested on the same night.
The family of Musa Vilakazi,16, the Alexandra teenager who became the latest stabbing victim by a fellow pupil, had shared a joke with his alleged attacker an hour before he came home with a stab wound.
They also said that his 14-year-old girlfriend, who has been described by her family as a non-violent person, allegedly stabbed Musa once in the neck with a knife after she accused him of cheating on her...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.