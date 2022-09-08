Freedom Front Plus voters the most amenable to coalition governments

About 80% of FF Plus voters are open to the idea of political parties forming a “grand coalition” where there is no clear winner.

This is revealed by a study conducted by the Social Research Foundation which also found that ANC voters were the most sceptical about coalition governments.

According to the study, eight in 10 FF+ voters were not opposed to the “idea of opposition parties coming together in some formalisation of a grand coalition”.

This while just above 50% of ANC voters are entertaining the idea.

In the red berets, six in 10 of their voters are OK with coalitions while the DA has 70% of its voters in support of coalition governments.

The final analysis reveals that white voters are overwhelmingly pro-coalitions while their black counterparts are not so convinced.