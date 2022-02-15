Parties put Ramaphosa's Sona to the sword

Steenhuisen accused the president of having copied from the DA’s election manifesto ahead of delivering the Sona

As DA leader John Steenhuisen offered to help President Cyril Ramaphosa fire his cabinet, the EFF’s Julius Malema labelled him the worst head of state for black people during Monday’s debate on the state of the nation address (Sona).



Ramaphosa’s address was put to the sword by the opposition parties, with his message that business will create jobs while the government creates an enabling environment getting mixed reactions...