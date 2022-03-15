Opposition parties seek audience with Ramaphosa over ‘security threats’

Opposition political parties want to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding security concerns in SA.

This comes after a meeting of 11 political parties, all represented in parliament, on Tuesday to discuss “issues of national importance”.

The meeting was spearheaded by UDM president Bantu Holomisa. He said parties discussed a number of issues, including dealing with the recommendations of the state capture inquiry, coalitions and security threats in the country.

Parties represented at the meeting were the DA, EFF, IFP, PAC, ATM, ACDP, Al Jama-ah, AIC, Freedom Front Plus, NFP and UDM.

“We discussed the issue of state security apparatus and that we are concerned about that,” said Holomisa.

He said there was a fear the country was vulnerable because state security appeared to be in tatters while Ramaphosa dragged his feet on implementing the report produced by a panel chaired by Sydney Mufamadi which uncovered shenanigans at the state security agency (SSA).