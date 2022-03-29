Parliament forges ahead with Mkhwebane’s impeachment process despite her legal threats

The impeachment process against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is forging ahead in parliament despite her intention to challenge the move in the Constitutional Court.

On Tuesday the section 194 committee that will probe her fitness to hold office appointed two advocates, senior counsel Nazreen Bawa and Ncumisa Mayosi, to lead evidence on behalf of parliament in the impeachment process.

This despite objections from the EFF and ATM, which on numerous occasions on Tuesday asked the committee to halt the process and wait for the court outcome.

EFF MPs Julius Malema and Omphilwe Maotwe said there was no reason why the process had to be rushed and that it may send a wrong message to the public and set a precedent that the committee disregards ongoing court challenges.

“If we want this process to be respectable and not projected as if we are pursuing certain agendas except to arrive at what is the objective of this committee, surely the most acceptable thing to do will be to give the Constitutional Court process a chance to proceed with the hope the court will resolve this matter quickly. Once that is done we can proceed,” Malema said.

“We’re not in a hurry to arrive at achieving justice because what we’re going to establish here is going to be a very serious precedent for those coming after the current protector.”

According to Malema, the committee had thus far been unanimous in accommodating all types of concerns raised, and the legal challenge by Mkhwebane should not be treated differently.