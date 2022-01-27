DA, Action SA on same page as us in fight against illegal immigrants, says PA's McKenzie

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie reiterated the party's support for the DA and ActionSA in the City of Johannesburg ahead of Thursday's council meeting.

“We are voting with the DA and Action SA to increase the fight against illegal immigrants,” he said.

On January 18, the PA voted alongside the DA-led multi-coalition government in Joburg to elect COPE councillor Colleen Makhubele as chair of chairs.

Prior to that, PA caucus leader Ashley Sauls announced during a press conference that the PA had entered into a power-sharing arrangement with the coalition.

Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday, McKenzie said the PA's stance throughout its election campaign was fighting illegal immigrants.

“We felt that the DA and Action SA were taking the same stance as us in the fight against illegal immigrants.

“But our support is never permanent because if we feel some type of way, then we move on,” McKenzie added.

Joburg is run through a coalition consisting of the DA, ActionSA, IFP, ACDP, COPE and Freedom Front Plus.

The meeting will take place at Constance Connie Bapela council chamber at the Metro Centre.