DA, Action SA on same page as us in fight against illegal immigrants, says PA's McKenzie
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie reiterated the party's support for the DA and ActionSA in the City of Johannesburg ahead of Thursday's council meeting.
“We are voting with the DA and Action SA to increase the fight against illegal immigrants,” he said.
On January 18, the PA voted alongside the DA-led multi-coalition government in Joburg to elect COPE councillor Colleen Makhubele as chair of chairs.
Prior to that, PA caucus leader Ashley Sauls announced during a press conference that the PA had entered into a power-sharing arrangement with the coalition.
Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday, McKenzie said the PA's stance throughout its election campaign was fighting illegal immigrants.
“We felt that the DA and Action SA were taking the same stance as us in the fight against illegal immigrants.
“But our support is never permanent because if we feel some type of way, then we move on,” McKenzie added.
Joburg is run through a coalition consisting of the DA, ActionSA, IFP, ACDP, COPE and Freedom Front Plus.
The meeting will take place at Constance Connie Bapela council chamber at the Metro Centre.
The City of Johannesburg council is now in session. Councillors are expected to elect Section 79 portfolio chairs today. This will be the city's third attempt. #JoburgCouncil @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/EVnfhVVGxV— Nomazima Nkosi (@Zima_B_Nkosi) January 27, 2022
Security is also expected to be tight due to violence during the January 13 meeting.
Meanwhile, political parties are said to have assured Cogta MEC Lebohang Maile there will be no chaotic behaviour in Thursday's meeting.
This comes after Maile met with council speaker Vasco da Gama and all other political parties represented in council ahead of the vote for Section 79 portfolio chairs.
In a statement, Maile’s spokesperson Lupi Ngcayisa said the MEC assured political representatives that the engagement should not be construed as interference by the MEC but rather as interaction between the two spheres of the government.
Ngcayisa said there was robust engagement and parties made their submissions.
“As a collective, among others, parties in council are willing to make compromises on their different views on the voting procedure to be adopted when council elects the chairpersons of the various portfolio committees, parties will refrain from any unbecoming conduct, especially conduct that may result in violence,” he said.
