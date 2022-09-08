Liverpool need to ‘reinvent’ themselves, says stunned Klopp

Juergen Klopp said he needs to “reinvent” his Liverpool team after they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Napoli in their Champions League Group A opener on Wednesday.

Klopp's side were outplayed in the first half and fortunate to only go in 3-0 down at the break and the German, who won the competition with Liverpool in 2019 and led them to the final last season, said there was plenty to be fixed.

“A little bit, it looks like, we have to reinvent ourselves, so it's really a lot of things lacking, not in all games but now. The fun part is we have to do that in the middle of a Premier League season and a Champions League campaign,” he said.

“We have to find a set-up to be much better in pretty much everything.”