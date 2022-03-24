BEE a dismal failure and should be scrapped, say opposition parties

Opposition parties including the IFP and EFF were in agreement that it had so far failed, except they called for amendments and drastic changes to be made.

IFP MP Bhekizizwe Radebe said though the party had been in favour of black upliftment, the policy had proven to be a get-rich-quick scheme.

“What is being observed is that only a few have managed to capture and exploit the system by turning it into a get-rich-quick scheme. We need to start seeing greater attention paid to targets at local and rural levels.”

Radebe said the legislation needed to be more comprehensive and ought to create a foundation upon which black-owned businesses were permanently featured in the economy. The policy was also not widely publicised and translated to people at grassroots level, according to Radebe.

EFF MP Thembinkosi Apleni echoed the sentiments that the policy had “dismally failed” to rectify the social and economic inequalities that persist.

“Twenty-eight years later, we stand here faced with a stark reality that the economic and social marginalisation and impoverishment of the black majority has persisted and reproduced,” Apleni said.

Like the IFP, Apleni said the policy had reached only a small number of well-connected politicians and businessmen.

“There has been no measurable, visible change of any economic ownership in SA, and blacks remain poor and unemployed.”