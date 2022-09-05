Popcru calls for increase in death grant for cops
Concern about high number of police killed in line of duty
05 September 2022 - 07:28
Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) have called on government to increase the R250,000 death grant awarded to families of police officers who were killed.
The union made this call on Sunday as the country observed the South African Police Service National Commemoration Day in honour of police officers who were killed in the line of duty. At least 33 police officers were killed within the last financial year...
