SA hasn't approached us about tavern murder case - Lesotho
Mountain Kingdom willing to help with the arrests
02 September 2022 - 07:15
The Lesotho government says it has not been approached by South African law enforcement agencies regarding five identified suspects in the Mdlalose's tavern mass murder case.
The neighbouring country also distanced itself from the shooting incident, but it indicated that it will assist if suspected killers are hiding in the Mountain Kingdom...
