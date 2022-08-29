×

South Africa

Teen killed by gangsters while trying to protect sibling

Lucky Dube's sister bemoans run of violent deaths in family

29 August 2022 - 08:45
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

"I told them to run away when they see these gangs who terrorise the community and schools, but when they tried to stab his brother again, he had to help. He died trying to save his brother." 

These are the words of pensioner Virginia Dube, whose grandson Wandisa Patrick Nyawo was killed while trying to save his younger brother from being stabbed by street gangs terrorising the community of Ermelo, Mpumalanga...

