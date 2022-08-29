Teen killed by gangsters while trying to protect sibling
Lucky Dube's sister bemoans run of violent deaths in family
"I told them to run away when they see these gangs who terrorise the community and schools, but when they tried to stab his brother again, he had to help. He died trying to save his brother."
These are the words of pensioner Virginia Dube, whose grandson Wandisa Patrick Nyawo was killed while trying to save his younger brother from being stabbed by street gangs terrorising the community of Ermelo, Mpumalanga...
Teen killed by gangsters while trying to protect sibling
Lucky Dube's sister bemoans run of violent deaths in family
"I told them to run away when they see these gangs who terrorise the community and schools, but when they tried to stab his brother again, he had to help. He died trying to save his brother."
These are the words of pensioner Virginia Dube, whose grandson Wandisa Patrick Nyawo was killed while trying to save his younger brother from being stabbed by street gangs terrorising the community of Ermelo, Mpumalanga...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos