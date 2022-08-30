×

Lifestyle audits done on Gauteng MECs – Makhura

30 August 2022 - 14:12
Gauteng premier David Makhura.
Image: Antonio Muchave

All MECs in Gauteng have been subjected to a lifestyle audit to verify if their assets match their income and will further be subjected to a polygraph test to conclude the process.

This was announced by Gauteng premier David Makhura in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday.

Makhura told the legislature that the State Security Agency looked at the income, tax compliance, assets and even verified  academic qualifications of all the MECs in the province.

He said the MECs will now be subjected to a polygraph test to set a new standard for the executive. “The polygraph test is a gold standard for us. We want to set a precedent where even when people have been appointed to positions, they must undergo this process.

“We don’t know what the polygraph question will be. It is science. It is already a policy of the department of public service and administration. A polygraph test is done by state security to check the consistency of your responses,” Makhura said.

He said that lifestyle audits will be introduced to officials of departments and the provincial government will prioritise those who enjoy the biggest slice of the budget which include the departments of health, education, transport, human settlements and infrastructure.

“Lifestyle audits will be for all managers, not just senior managers. This process will go to those who often do not get the spotlight."

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that lifestyle audits would be conducted on his cabinet members and senior officials in the public sector when he took office.

In April, Ramaphosa told parliament that the introduction of the lifestyle audits for his cabinet had taken longer than he anticipated but said “much work has been done on the approach and methodology”.

dlaminip@sowetan.co.za

