South Africa

'Give travel allowance to moms attending maintenance cases'

Al-Jama-ah urges state to amend current Bill

05 September 2022 - 07:25
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Al-Jama-ah wants the state to give mothers attending child maintenance cases travel allowances.

The party will propose an amendment Bill to the Maintenance Act in parliament next week. Should the Bill be passed, women attending child maintenance cases will receive travel allowances, the same as defendants in such cases...

