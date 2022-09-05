'Give travel allowance to moms attending maintenance cases'
Al-Jama-ah urges state to amend current Bill
05 September 2022 - 07:25
Al-Jama-ah wants the state to give mothers attending child maintenance cases travel allowances.
The party will propose an amendment Bill to the Maintenance Act in parliament next week. Should the Bill be passed, women attending child maintenance cases will receive travel allowances, the same as defendants in such cases...
'Give travel allowance to moms attending maintenance cases'
Al-Jama-ah urges state to amend current Bill
Al-Jama-ah wants the state to give mothers attending child maintenance cases travel allowances.
The party will propose an amendment Bill to the Maintenance Act in parliament next week. Should the Bill be passed, women attending child maintenance cases will receive travel allowances, the same as defendants in such cases...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos