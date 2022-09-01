Mabaso had protection orders against her killer, say neighbours
Nearby resident regrets turning a blind eye to lovers' toxic affair
01 September 2022 - 07:36
While neighbours of a woman who was killed along with her son by her fugitive boyfriend live in fear, it has now emerged that the deceased was previously granted protection orders against her would-be killer.
Sandra Mabaso's neighbours, who have fled their homes in Protea Glen, Soweto, after the double murder case was opened against Lerato Sefekedi, fear that the suspect who is still in the loose might come back for them as they could be called to be potential witnesses once the matter goes to court...
