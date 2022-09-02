×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Gauteng’s beer joints are killing fields

Crime stats show rise in kidnappings

02 September 2022 - 07:32
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

Most of the murders that were recorded in Gauteng took place at liquor outlets, while kidnappings have been on the rise in the province. 

This was reflected by the first quarter crime statistics of 2022/23 by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela on Thursday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)