The Soweto Independent Practitioners Association (SOIPA) says armed criminals are increasingly targeting private doctors and the police are not doing enough to protect health practitioners in the township.
SOIPA claims to have received increasing complaints from its members who have been victims of crime in the workplace.
The association said it has recorded more than 10 armed robbery cases at Soweto surgeries in the past five months.
SOIPA spokesperson Brenda Sibeko said they raised this problem with senior provincial police in March but not much has been done to remedy the situation.
“Soweto doctors are under siege. We have engaged Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Alias Mawela about this issue, but it’s like we wasted our time and energy. Promises were made after Dr George Koboka was killed at his surgery in March but nothing has been done to improve our safety. As Soweto doctors we have realised that the only language our government understands is when people take the law into their own hands,” said Sibeko.
Patients are also affected by crimes targeting private doctors.
In June, three patients were injured when robbers, who were pretending to be patients, walked into a surgery in Protea Glen and demanded cellphones and money from everyone inside the practice, according to Sibeko.
“A case was opened after Dr Thulani Tshabalala was attacked in Protea Glen but no arrests have been recorded in that case. Dr Vusumuzi Nhlapo was shot in front of his patients in Jabulani. That matter was also reported to the police but they are still dragging their feet,” she said.
A number of affected doctors have improved security features at their facilities, but the association said there is no direct line to the police patrolling affected areas.
“Police have been to my surgery once or twice after I was attacked. They are not visible enough in the area I operate in. I have tried to get a direct emergency number from the local police station without success. The only thing I am relying on is the security features I have added, but I don’t feel safe while working in my own space,” said Nhlapo.
Nhlapo said private doctors can’t permanently close down their businesses because they care about the communities they serve.
“Many of the doctors I know really love their jobs and they are always ready to serve the community with pride, but something must be done to protect doctors from increasing levels of crime,” he said.
Gauteng police were contacted to respond to the concerns raised but they did not reply.
Meanwhile, one suspect has been arrested in the Koboka murder case.
The accused will appear at the Orlando magistrate’s court on September 8.
