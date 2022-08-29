How to protect yourself against travel fraud
Travel fraudsters tend to reveal themselves around the festive season, leaving hundreds of travellers stranded and without their much-deserved holidays.
Here’s how you can protect yourself against travel fraud.
Look for the logo
Check the website, advertisement and travel documentation for the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata) stamp of credibility. Asata members comply with a code of conduct and constitution that requires them to abide by the laws of the land and prove they are legitimate travel businesses that protect the interests of their customers. Check whether your travel provider is an Asata member by checking the association’s website.
Too good to be true?
If the price of your holiday is much lower than anywhere else, alarm bells should go off. Travel fraudsters hook unsuspecting customers by offering too-good-to-be-true airfares and package holiday prices. Check with a reputable travel agent, tour operator or airline what the normal price for the air ticket or holiday would be.
Paying by EFT
Travel fraudsters will put pressure on you to pay by EFT, which effectively means you’re paying by cash. Safeguard yourself by paying on credit card so your purchase is protected. If you pay by EFT you will struggle to get your funds reimbursed if the supplier is found to have committed travel fraud.
Dodgy, unprofessional marketing
Keep a keen eye out for fuzzy logos or low-resolution images on print marketing collateral or travel documentation or an unprofessional-looking website. Travel fraudsters will sometimes copy and paste extracts from genuine travel companies to make it seem as if their offer is legitimate. Always check with Asata whether the company is a bona fide travel company that is accredited.
Don't be robbed of your well-deserved holiday
Protect yourself against travel fraud
Excuses, excuses
If your travel supplier keeps making excuses there’s a good chance they’re up to no good. If you’re not getting your vouchers and air tickets timeously and queries are continuously answered with excuses, alarm bells should certainly be raised.
Do your research
Travel is a high-ticket item. If you were spending thousands on a new TV it’s likely you would do your research to make sure you have the right model and are buying it from a bona fide company. The same should be said for travel. Before you work with a travel brand with which you’re unfamiliar, try Googling it to see if there are any reviews or warnings about the company. If they’ve been involved in fraud before you may find that other customers have posted their experiences online.
Go with your gut
Chances are if something sounds too good to be true it probably is. If something seems amiss to you don’t be afraid to question it and don’t allow yourself to be hurried into a decision you can’t get out of.
Source: Association of Southern African Travel Agents
