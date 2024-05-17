South Africa

WATCH | Little Ditebogo Junior Phalane will fly with the angels

Calls for the community to work with law enforcement at funeral

By Herman Moloi - 17 May 2024 - 13:46
Family and friends gather to bid farewell to Little Ditebogo Junior Phalane.
Family and friends gather to bid farewell to Little Ditebogo Junior Phalane.
Image: Antonio Muchave

“We were both looking forward to our graduation later this year, but sadly today I have to bid farewell to you, to a place we both don't know. Fly with the angels my dear friend.”

These were the words said by little Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s friend.

Phalane’s funeral service was held at Kopanong Hall in Soshanguve on Friday.

Ditebogo, 5, was learner at Nurtured Mindz Learning Academy & Day Care Centre and was expected to graduate to big school at the end of the year before his life was cut short.

He was shot dead while welcoming his father home.

Soshanguve residents lose hope of winning battle against crime

Residents of crime-ridden Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, where a five-year-old boy was gunned down during a hijacking, say they have lost hope of ...
News
4 days ago

A school representative, known as Cpt Mankidi, said that Ditebogo was an active and friendly child. “He was so soft and sweet. He loved music and dancing, and his favourite musician was Killer Kau and we called him Killer Kau. We have been robbed of a beautiful soul, but we are lucky to have created so many memories with him. He loved to dance. He loved to smile.”

His parents sobbed as they sat in front of his coffin.

In attendance were police minister Bheki Cele, police commissioner Fannie Masemola, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, DA leader Solly Msimanga, rapper Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy. 

Two suspects were arrested by the police this week and were expected to appear in court.

Tension high in Hazyview over child murders

Tensions remained high in Mganduzweni and nearby communities in Hazyview on Tuesday after two more suspects in the murder of Bontle Mashiyane, ...
News
1 year ago

“We are still looking for the other two suspects, but there could be more,” Cele told mourners.

Holworthy pleaded with communities to stand together and ensure that justice was served.

Family spokesperson Gift Makoti called on communities to work with law enforcement. “We are so many in this country and someone knows something. That person you call a hustler ... has today has taken a kid's life. This shouldn’t be happening.”

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy
'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI