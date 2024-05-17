His parents sobbed as they sat in front of his coffin.
In attendance were police minister Bheki Cele, police commissioner Fannie Masemola, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, DA leader Solly Msimanga, rapper Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy.
Two suspects were arrested by the police this week and were expected to appear in court.
WATCH | Little Ditebogo Junior Phalane will fly with the angels
Calls for the community to work with law enforcement at funeral
Image: Antonio Muchave
“We were both looking forward to our graduation later this year, but sadly today I have to bid farewell to you, to a place we both don't know. Fly with the angels my dear friend.”
These were the words said by little Ditebogo Junior Phalane’s friend.
Phalane’s funeral service was held at Kopanong Hall in Soshanguve on Friday.
Ditebogo, 5, was learner at Nurtured Mindz Learning Academy & Day Care Centre and was expected to graduate to big school at the end of the year before his life was cut short.
He was shot dead while welcoming his father home.
Soshanguve residents lose hope of winning battle against crime
A school representative, known as Cpt Mankidi, said that Ditebogo was an active and friendly child. “He was so soft and sweet. He loved music and dancing, and his favourite musician was Killer Kau and we called him Killer Kau. We have been robbed of a beautiful soul, but we are lucky to have created so many memories with him. He loved to dance. He loved to smile.”
His parents sobbed as they sat in front of his coffin.
In attendance were police minister Bheki Cele, police commissioner Fannie Masemola, EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, DA leader Solly Msimanga, rapper Khuli Chana and his wife Lamiez Holworthy.
Two suspects were arrested by the police this week and were expected to appear in court.
Tension high in Hazyview over child murders
“We are still looking for the other two suspects, but there could be more,” Cele told mourners.
Holworthy pleaded with communities to stand together and ensure that justice was served.
Family spokesperson Gift Makoti called on communities to work with law enforcement. “We are so many in this country and someone knows something. That person you call a hustler ... has today has taken a kid's life. This shouldn’t be happening.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos