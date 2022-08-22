×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Manyoni ready to quit demarcation board to serve ANC

DA questions his impartiality

22 August 2022 - 07:41
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) chairperson Thabo Manyoni has promised to vacate his seat should he be elected as ANC chairperson in the Free State.

In a statement on Sunday, DA national spokesperson Cilliers Brink said Manyoni had been actively campaigning to become the ANC’s Free State chairperson, an undertaking which Brink says violates the impartiality of the MDB...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...