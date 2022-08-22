'I was completing my studies, now I can’t walk’
Orlando tavern shooting victim fears for his life
As police search for the killers behind last month’s mass shooting at Mdlalose’s tavern, some victims are in hiding, fearing the shooters may return to finish the job.
A travel and tourism student who was shot seven times during the attack is among those nursing their wounds in hiding. The 20-year-old was discharged from hospital two weeks ago and he has since remained indoors where he is bedridden and has been issued with a walking frame to help his mobility...
