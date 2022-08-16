Nkomonye is also said to have supported Madikizela in the provincial conference race.
Casualties, winners as premier Mabuyane reshuffles Eastern Cape cabinet
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Former transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe is the first casualty of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial conference after finding herself on the sidelines after a cabinet reshuffle.
On Tuesday, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane reshuffled his cabinet and noticeably absent from the list of MECs was Tikana-Gxothiwe.
Tikana-Gxothiwe, a former Mabuyane ally, contested the provincial conference alongside the Maliya slate led by former ANC provincial treasurer and former public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who sought to replace Mabuyane as the provincial chairperson.
Two months after losing out on the chair position by over 150 votes, Madikizela tended his resignation as MEC.
Tikana-Gxothiwe was replaced by former Cogta MEC Xolile Nqatha as transport MEC.
However, Tikana-Gxothiwe was not the only casualty of the provincial conference as former sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye also found herself out in the cold.
Moves to scrap ANC step-aside rule defeated
Nkomonye is also said to have supported Madikizela in the provincial conference race.
Former human settlements MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe takes up Nkomonye's previous role.
New to the provincial cabinet are the likes of ANC treasurer Zolile Williams, who takes up the Cogta MEC role. Williams was sworn in as an MP on Monday.
Bukiwe Fanta replaces Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi as social development MEC. Mani-Lusithi has been relocated to head up the human settlements portfolio.
Former Matatiele mayor Nomtombovuyo Nkopane replaces Madikizela as public works MEC.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Mabuyane said there was no crisis in the cabinet that forced him to make changes.
He said he acceded to Madikizela's request to be released from the executive.
"This necessitated that I undertake an intense process of finding a long-term solution of filling the vacancy to the conclusion of this term. In doing so, I also had to consider the fact that we are halfway through the term of the sixth administration which is more like the second half of a soccer match."
He added the cabinet now ticked all the right boxes. "We understand all provinces with premiers were instructed to have 60% representation of women in the executive cabinet and and we’ve maintained that as part of our transformation agenda.
'We’ve also looked at the issue of geo-spread," he said.
Mabuyane thanked both Tikana-Gxothiwe and Nkomonye for their services, they however remain MPLs.
