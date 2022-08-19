×

South Africa

Knives out for Tshwane mayor Randall Williams

Unsolicited energy tender sparks war

19 August 2022 - 08:30
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Randall Williams' future as mayor of the City of Tshwane hangs in the balance following threats by the ANC to table a motion of no confidence against him at the next council sitting.

The threats have been made all the more serious following ActionSA's stance that Williams was a problem for the coalition in the city, adding they will lobby other coalition partners to discuss his removal as mayor...

