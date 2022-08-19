Knives out for Tshwane mayor Randall Williams
Unsolicited energy tender sparks war
Randall Williams' future as mayor of the City of Tshwane hangs in the balance following threats by the ANC to table a motion of no confidence against him at the next council sitting.
The threats have been made all the more serious following ActionSA's stance that Williams was a problem for the coalition in the city, adding they will lobby other coalition partners to discuss his removal as mayor...
