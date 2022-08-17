ANC plays musical chairs with provinces' cabinet reshuffles
Eastern Cape latest to make changes in the executive
Are cabinet reshuffles as seen in the Eastern Cape yesterday the last ditch attempt to fix the governance ahead of the 2024 elections or attempts to save a sinking titanic?
Despite the obvious signs of disruptions not just at leadership level but in governance in the province, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said in the remaining two years this would strengthen the ANC...
ANC plays musical chairs with provinces' cabinet reshuffles
Eastern Cape latest to make changes in the executive
Are cabinet reshuffles as seen in the Eastern Cape yesterday the last ditch attempt to fix the governance ahead of the 2024 elections or attempts to save a sinking titanic?
Despite the obvious signs of disruptions not just at leadership level but in governance in the province, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said in the remaining two years this would strengthen the ANC...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos