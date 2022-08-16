After five years working for the Sowetan newspaper, Thabiso Thakali has been appointed deputy editor of the title.
Currently working as executive editor for news, Thakali joined Sowetan in 2017 as news editor and over the years grew up the ranks.
The announcement was made by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga on Monday.
She said Thakali had in recent months played a pivotal role in the leadership of the newsroom with admirable dedication and consistency.
“Thabiso brings to this role a wealth of experience and insight needed to bolster the Sowetan’s unique offering to our market and audiences.
"As we chart a new path towards the growth of the Sowetan brand and its extensions, I have no doubt that he will excel in his new responsibility. I wish him the very best," Makunga said.
Before joining Arena Holdings, Thakali previously worked as news editor for Sunday Independent. He also worked at the Saturday Star and for Independent Group politics for several years.
On his new role, Thakali said he felt honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of moving to the next level at Sowetan while continuing the journey of running operations and overseeing all sections of the publication. “It’s a huge task and one I take with a sense of humility and pride,” Thakali said.
“It’s almost like a validation that management, under the editor, has belief in me that I’m capable of fully seeing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, which gives me more responsibility to showcase my qualities not just as a journalist but also as a manager,” he said.
Thakali said the editor sets the vision of the publication and his role was to support Makunga’s vision through aligning the day-to-day activities with Sowetan strategy.
“I see it more as a line of march but giving support and ensuring we implement the kind of strategic decisions made on the direction the publication needs to take."
Thakali steps up as Sowetan deputy editor
'Thabiso brings to this role a wealth of experience and insight'
Image: Thulani Mbele
After five years working for the Sowetan newspaper, Thabiso Thakali has been appointed deputy editor of the title.
Currently working as executive editor for news, Thakali joined Sowetan in 2017 as news editor and over the years grew up the ranks.
The announcement was made by Sowetan editor Nwabisa Makunga on Monday.
She said Thakali had in recent months played a pivotal role in the leadership of the newsroom with admirable dedication and consistency.
“Thabiso brings to this role a wealth of experience and insight needed to bolster the Sowetan’s unique offering to our market and audiences.
"As we chart a new path towards the growth of the Sowetan brand and its extensions, I have no doubt that he will excel in his new responsibility. I wish him the very best," Makunga said.
Before joining Arena Holdings, Thakali previously worked as news editor for Sunday Independent. He also worked at the Saturday Star and for Independent Group politics for several years.
On his new role, Thakali said he felt honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of moving to the next level at Sowetan while continuing the journey of running operations and overseeing all sections of the publication. “It’s a huge task and one I take with a sense of humility and pride,” Thakali said.
“It’s almost like a validation that management, under the editor, has belief in me that I’m capable of fully seeing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom, which gives me more responsibility to showcase my qualities not just as a journalist but also as a manager,” he said.
Thakali said the editor sets the vision of the publication and his role was to support Makunga’s vision through aligning the day-to-day activities with Sowetan strategy.
“I see it more as a line of march but giving support and ensuring we implement the kind of strategic decisions made on the direction the publication needs to take."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos