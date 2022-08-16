Maloyi asks for privacy to deal with culpable homicide case
An accident can never be corruption, says new ANC boss
Newly elected ANC North West chairperson Nono Maloyi has urged his critics to allow his culpable homicide case to be dealt with privately.
A 2018 culpable homicide case was provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) but never struck off the roll. Maloyi was allegedly travelling on the night of September 1 2018 at high speed on the N12 near Klerksdorp when he crashed into another car in which one occupant died...
Maloyi asks for privacy to deal with culpable homicide case
An accident can never be corruption, says new ANC boss
Newly elected ANC North West chairperson Nono Maloyi has urged his critics to allow his culpable homicide case to be dealt with privately.
A 2018 culpable homicide case was provisionally withdrawn by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) but never struck off the roll. Maloyi was allegedly travelling on the night of September 1 2018 at high speed on the N12 near Klerksdorp when he crashed into another car in which one occupant died...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos