City of Joburg re-advertises post for municipal manager
Council disagreements on suitable candidate delay appointment
Seven months after advertising the position of municipal manager in the City of Johannesburg, the process is starting afresh once more.
The post was initially advertised on January 16 but after an unsuccessful run, the multi-party coalition government led by the DA put through a motion last week to re-advertise the post during Wednesday’s chaotic council meeting, the city confirmed yesterday...
