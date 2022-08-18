×

South Africa

City of Joburg re-advertises post for municipal manager

Council disagreements on suitable candidate delay appointment

18 August 2022 - 07:56
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Seven months after advertising the position of municipal manager in the City of Johannesburg, the process is starting afresh once more.

The post was initially advertised on January 16 but after an unsuccessful run, the multi-party coalition government led by the DA put through a motion last week to re-advertise the post during Wednesday’s chaotic council meeting, the city confirmed yesterday...

