South Africa

IFP calls for probe into Tshwane mayor's conduct

Says allegations against mayor must be probed before further action is taken

22 August 2022 - 07:49
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The IFP has asked opposition parties in Tshwane to allow investigations to be concluded before tabling a motion of no confidence against mayor Randall Williams.

IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini made the call yesterday as the ANC planned a motion of no confidence against Williams at a council meeting on Thursday...

