IFP calls for probe into Tshwane mayor's conduct
Says allegations against mayor must be probed before further action is taken
The IFP has asked opposition parties in Tshwane to allow investigations to be concluded before tabling a motion of no confidence against mayor Randall Williams.
IFP Gauteng provincial chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini made the call yesterday as the ANC planned a motion of no confidence against Williams at a council meeting on Thursday...
