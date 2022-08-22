North West ANC conference faces high court challenge
Mashatile’s conduct slammed
An urgent court application to declare the 9th ANC North West provincial conference unlawful has been lodged in the Mahikeng high court.
The notice was filed on Saturday by five ANC members from the province who want the high court to declare the notice calling for the ANC’s provincial conference of the North West held a week ago to be declared unlawful and invalid...
