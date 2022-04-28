ActionSA poaches yet another top DA leader

ActionSA's streak of poaching DA members continues and this time the party has bagged the latter's former Gauteng North regional deputy chair, Michael Shackleton.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba announced early on Wednesday that Shackleton had resigned from the DA to join ActionSA.

In a statement, he said Shackleton's reasons for leaving the DA were not dissimilar to those of many others who have left the DA or those who are still attempting to leave the DA.

“Specifically, the reasons cited by Michael Shackleton include the regression of the DA as an inclusive home for all South Africans and its abandonment of being an electoral alternative to the ANC.

“Of particular interest are reasons which are entirely unique to the individual in question,” Mashaba said.

In the statement, Shackleton accuses the DA of mistreating residents of ward 96 in Tshwane. The ward will hold a by-election on May 4.

“Suddenly, mayor Randall Williams has cared enough to come into our community and speak about the service delivery needs of our ward.

“Suddenly, John Steenhuisen and Helen Zille are in our ward every other day – pretending that they care about this ward. But where were they? Where were they over the last six years? Where were they when our ward needed them?” he questioned.

Mashaba said ActionSA's newest recruit spoke directly to the party's continued rise within SA politics as well as the continued collapse of the long-established political parties.