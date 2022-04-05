'We’d like to send a very strong message to men in power'
The Tshwane council resolved to dismiss Ntsimane, who has also previously acted as city manager, after a meeting that started on Thursday night and ended at 1am
Political parties in Tshwane have welcomed the dismissal of chief audit executive Moeketsi Ntsimane after mayor Randal Williams said he was found guilty of misconduct, saying it would send a strong message to men to respect women in the workplace.
