Taxi boss killed in hail of bullets

Limpopo police are investigating a case of murder after a well-known taxi boss was gunned down on Sunday.

Spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the deceased has been identified as Monageng Solomon Ledwaba, 53, and chair of the SA National Taxi Council in the Capricorn region.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was sitting in his parked motor vehicle next to the traffic lights behind the Seshego Circle Centre when an unknown number of assailants approached in a white Toyota Fortuner without registration numbers and shot him several times before fleeing the scene.

“The motive behind incident is not known at this stage but taxi violence cannot be ruled out,” Mojapelo said.

He urged anyone with information that can assist in apprehending the suspects to contact police.

Mojapelo said anyone with information should contact Warrant Officer Kwena Malebana on 0797081670 or Lt-Col Richard Boshomane on 079894 5501, the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or their nearest police.