Taxi boss recalls day he vowed never to work for someone else again

Taxi boss Dumisani Mpanza's long road to financial freedom

A dispute with his boss over a salary increase opened Dumisani Mpanza's eyes to the reality that he would never get rich working for someone else. That was the revelation he needed to start his own taxi business.



Mpanza, now 63, was 28 years old when he and his colleagues started complaining about their pay. They worked for a company that was producing welding machines...