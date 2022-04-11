Funeral parlour worsens client’s grief over burial

Soweto man battles to get refund

A Soweto man has set his lawyer on owners of a funeral parlour after they refused to reimburse him an amount of R9,400 they "overcharged" him for his mother's burial.



Simon Mogale, 64, from Phiri believes that Rebafeti Funeral Services in Orlando West robbed him when they demanded that he “top up” his funeral cover policy with R9,400 when he submitted a claim to bury his mother in July 2021...