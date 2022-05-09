×

South Africa

Home loan ‘reward’ not very rewarding

Revolving facility proves to be an expensive option

09 May 2022 - 08:04
Lindile Sifile Journalist

A bond repayment product meant to put money back into the pockets of homeowners in good standing has left a bitter taste in the mouth of a Limpopo property owner.

Ntantele Legodi, 57, had hoped to take advantage of Nedbank’s NedRevolve - a product that is seemingly a reward for homeowners who pay extra bucks on top of their agreed monthly mortgage repayments with Nedbank. ..

