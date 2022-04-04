Family battles to recoup money from online furniture company

Company claims it followed the rules

A purchase of luxury couches has turned into nightmare for the Mongale family after an online furniture company hit them with a R3,000 refund fee for cancelling the deal.



Phete Mongale has lodged a dispute with consumer rights authorities after Gorgeous Furniture in Midrand demanded R2,925 after he wanted his R19,500 refund when the company could not provide him with the specific L-shape couch he wanted...