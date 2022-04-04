Family battles to recoup money from online furniture company
Company claims it followed the rules
A purchase of luxury couches has turned into nightmare for the Mongale family after an online furniture company hit them with a R3,000 refund fee for cancelling the deal.
Phete Mongale has lodged a dispute with consumer rights authorities after Gorgeous Furniture in Midrand demanded R2,925 after he wanted his R19,500 refund when the company could not provide him with the specific L-shape couch he wanted...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.