Legal woes for Makhadzi after 'no-show'
Singer's label slapped with R159,000 demand for failing to perform
Open Mic, a record label that signed popular singer Makhadzi, has been slapped with a R159,000 letter of demand after she failed to honour a gig in Limpopo.
Mxolisi Kabinde from Kabinde Attorneys Inc served the label in May on behalf of Paledi Events Management seeking recourse for Makhadzi’s no-show at the all-white-themed party held in December at Malapile Park in Rathoke. Paledi had paid the label R70,000 for Makhadzi’s services and other costs that included alcohol and accommodation for her crew. ..
