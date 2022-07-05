×

South Africa

Charges against cops accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba dropped

05 July 2022 - 11:33
Mpho Koka Journalist
The four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba at the Johannesburg high court while the judgement was read out.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The Johannesburg high court has acquitted four police officers on charges of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg last year.

Judge Mawabo Malangeni said none of the state witnesses could identity either of the accused as the persons who shot and killed Ntumba on March 10 2021.

Malangeni said the state could not provide any credible evidence that warrants a conviction.

After the state concluded its case in March, the four accused - Tshepiso Kekana, 27, Cidraas Motseothatha, 43, Madimetja Legodi, 37, and Victor Mohammed, 51, - brought their application for discharge of the charges against them in terms of section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Such an application is made when after the state has presented its case and the accused believe the state’s case is weak and there is no need for them to testify

They had been charged with murder and attempted murder and pleaded not guilty. 

Ntumba, 35, was gunned down shortly after visiting his doctor for a consultation at MyClinic Health Care on De Beer Street.

The father of four was killed when police fired rubber bullets at University of the Witwatersrand students who were protesting against historic debt and demanding to be registered.

This is a developing story.

