Student activists intensify campaign to rename street after Ntumba

Students from the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) will be commemorating his death by hosting an arts festival event on the same street where he drew his last breath

As today marks a year since the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, dozens of students are expected to display works celebrating him as they push for the municipality to rename De Beer Street in Braamfontein after him.



Ntumba, 35, was shot and killed allegedly by police during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March last year. He was shot shortly after visiting his doctor for a consultation at MyClinic Health Care on De Beer Street...