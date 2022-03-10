State to fight Ntumba shooting lawsuit, says family lawyer
Rupert Candy, the lawyer representing Ntumba’s wife, Thandi and her three children, told Sowetan that the state had indicated it would fight the lawsuit
While family, friends and students will be celebrating the life of the late Mthokozisi Ntumba on Thursday, the state is expected to reply and defend itself against the family’s R56m lawsuit.
