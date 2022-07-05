'Drop charges against cops accused of Ntumba murder'

State agrees no evidence against officers was brought to court

The defence in the Mthokozisi Ntumba murder trial has argued that charges against the accused should be dropped because the police officers in the video footage presented in court cannot be positively identified.



On Monday, lawyers representing the four police officers accused of shooting and killing Ntumba during a student protest in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March last year, said the footage viewed in court during the trial also does not show any of them shooting at anyone. ..