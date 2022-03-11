Brother breaks silence on Ntumba's death anniversary

He said though it might be a year after his brother passed away, the wounds are still fresh to everyone

The brother of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was killed during a student protest a year ago, has broken his silence, saying he left a void and the family is struggling to heal.



Ayanda Ntumba spoke to Sowetan on the first year anniversary of his brother's killing on March 10 2021...