Brother breaks silence on Ntumba's death anniversary
He said though it might be a year after his brother passed away, the wounds are still fresh to everyone
The brother of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was killed during a student protest a year ago, has broken his silence, saying he left a void and the family is struggling to heal.
Ayanda Ntumba spoke to Sowetan on the first year anniversary of his brother's killing on March 10 2021...
