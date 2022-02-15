Student tells Mthokozisi Ntumba trial of being shot twice in the back

A student from the Johannesburg Institute of Engineering and Technology (JIET) has recalled a shooting incident that left her with two wounds in her back.



“I was standing outside our college with my classmates waiting for the bus to take us to our workshop. Students from the University of the Witwatersrand came from one of the streets and stood with us. More students wearing ANC doeks and scarfs came to stand with us. They took off their regalia and held it in their hands. A few moments later, a police nyala stopped by the college entrance, police came off and started shooting at us.”..