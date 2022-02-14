Historic university debt haunts returning students

Varsities say they'll make arrangements for students

As universities prepare to reopen this week, historical debt is set to drive some students into despair, while some institutions say unpaid fees are having a negative impact on their operations.



At least four universities surveyed by Sowetan that are owed a combined total of R2.8bn said they will make arrangements for owing students to pay their outstanding fees, including by way of acknowledgement of debt...