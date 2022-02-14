Historic university debt haunts returning students
Varsities say they'll make arrangements for students
As universities prepare to reopen this week, historical debt is set to drive some students into despair, while some institutions say unpaid fees are having a negative impact on their operations.
At least four universities surveyed by Sowetan that are owed a combined total of R2.8bn said they will make arrangements for owing students to pay their outstanding fees, including by way of acknowledgement of debt...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.