Lack of township amenities forces youth to 'tavern-prowl', says Sadtu in wake of Enyobeni tragedy

The SA Democratic Teachers' Union (Sadtu) says the Enyobeni tavern tragedy is a stark reminder of the “appalling conditions” township youth live under where a lack of amenities forces them to “tavern-prowl” and consume alcohol.

Twenty-one youngsters were found dead at the East London tavern during the early hours of Sunday morning. The cause of their death is yet to be established. The victims were aged between 13 and 17 — nine girls and 12 boys.

As police, their families and the community search for answers, Sadtu spokesperson Nomusa Cembi said the “incident is a sad reminder of the appalling conditions our young people live under”.

“Liquor consumption and tavern-prowling have become leisure activities for many of our youth. Liquor regulations are poorly enforced in townships.”

Cembi said there was a lack of social and sporting amenities in townships and rural areas to keep youth occupied.