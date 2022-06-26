Owner of Eastern Cape tavern 'devastated' after inexplicable deaths of patrons

The owner of the Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in East London where at least 17 patrons inexplicably died in the early hours of Sunday is reportedly devastated by the incident.

Eastern Cape community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said: “I have met with him and he is very much devastated. He said he cannot explain how the incident took place.”

Tikana-Gxothiwa told eNCA the tavern owner had since been advised to close his business until a full investigation is conducted and concluded.

“He has welcomed the advice and will close until further notice,” Tikana-Gxothiwe said.

Police are still unclear on the circumstances surrounding the early morning mass deaths.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said detectives are on the scene trying to piece together events.

Kinana said a press release would be issued later on Sunday, but that the initial investigation showed 17 people had died in the incident.