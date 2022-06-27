East London tavern survivor, 17, who lost two friends ‘rose from the dead’

A 17-year-old who survived the Enyobeni tavern tragedy says she “fainted for three hours and when I woke up I could hear a man saying I must be dumped among the dead”.

The teenager recalled how she collapsed while unsuccessfully trying to resuscitate her two friends who eventually died in her arms at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She said some patrons attempted mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when people started collapsing inside the tavern.