Fathers need to be involved in their kids' education

Nonchalant fathers who sleepwalk through parenting I hope used this year's Fathers' Day to reflect on the role they play in the education of their children.



In my work as the founder of WeSolve4X, a programme which assists parents to understand their children's school lessons, particularly maths, I have seen 90% of the parents involved to be mothers or aunts. Even though many of my students have fathers in their homes they seem to be uninterested in being involved in their children's school work. ..